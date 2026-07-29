Help Us Renovate Our Space Together!

Dear kind-hearted people,





I am reaching out because I truly need help. I work on my own and do my very best, but at the moment I simply do not have enough resources to renovate our home. There are three of us in the household, and I want to provide a safe, warm, and dignified place for us to live.





The house requires essential repairs and improvements, and alongside everyday living expenses, this has become too great of a financial burden for me. I work hard and give everything I can, but my income is not enough to cover all that is needed.





Every donation, no matter how small, means a huge step closer to a safer and more comfortable home for us. If you are not in a position to help financially, sharing this message would also mean so much to me.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone who chooses to help. Your support gives us hope and strength to keep going. ❤️



