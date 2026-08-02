Help Us Relocate From Our Car

I'm raising funds to help my roommate and me during an incredibly difficult time. We're currently living in a car with no gas or air conditioning, along with our cat. I'm a 65-year-old widow, and my roommate is a 51-year-old disabled individual. We're working to relocate by selling his used RV, and we need support to make this transition possible. Your help would mean so much to us as we work toward stability and a safe place to live. Thank you for standing with us.