Help us relocate

My family and I have been given a notice that our landlords will not be renewing our lease. They are renovating the other apartments in our unit so they can charge more. I assume they want to do the same to ours as they gave us no reason. My family and I live on SSI and it’s impossible to keep up with the bills here while also having money to put down on a new place. If we don’t raise the money in time we will be homeless. Any help would be greatly appreciated