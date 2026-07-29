Help us relocate

Dear Friends

For over four Generations, Affordable Demolition & Construction has proudly served the Knoxville community, providing affordable, reliable demolition and construction services. Unfortunately, our journey has taken an unexpected turn, and we need your support to continue our mission.





The Challenge:

Recently, a tree fell on our office, causing significant damage that required extensive repairs. Just as we were getting back on our feet, our landlord informed us of their decision to sell the property by mid-summer after we had been established at this location for over 10 years. This news leaves us with a looming deadline to find a new location for our business, and we are struggling to secure the funds needed for relocation due to the current economic situation.





Why We Need Your Help:

For 50+ years, we have been part of the Knoxville community, helping families and businesses with their construction needs. Our clients have come to rely on our Affordable expertise and commitment to affordability and quality.





• Financial Constraints: As a small business, our resources are limited, and the costs associated with moving—such as deposits and some renovations—are overwhelming. We are seeking to raise $10,000 to $ 20,000. This will help cover these expenses.





• Our Commitment: We are dedicated to continuing our Affordable service to the community. With your support, we can find a new home for our business and maintain our presence in Knoxville.





How You Can Help:





• Donate: Any amount you can contribute will make a difference. Every dollar brings us closer to securing a new location.





• Share: Even if you can’t donate, sharing our story with your network can help spread the word and increase our chances of success.





Conclusion:

We are grateful for the support we have received over the years and are hopeful that, with your help, we can overcome this challenge. Thank you for considering our request and for being a part of our journey. Together, we can ensure that Affordable Demolition and Construction continues to serve Knoxville and the surrounding areas for many more years to come.

God bless you.





Romans 10:9

that if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus,

and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from

the dead, thou shalt be saved.

https://www.affordalbledemolitionconstruction.com



