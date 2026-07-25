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Help Us Release Charlie Kirk's Final Interview

Goal$550,000 USD
Raised$9,564 USD

Fundraiser created byMatthew Thayer

Fundraiser funds will be received by Spero PIctures, LLC

Help Us Release Charlie Kirk's Final Interview

Two weeks before his assassination on September 10, 2025, Charlie Kirk sat down with us for what would become one of his final interviews. The topic was one of the oldest questions humanity has ever asked: Does God still speak — and are we listening?

We didn't know then how significant that conversation would become. Today, it's the heart of our new documentary, Can You Hear Me Now?


This film preserves Charlie's final thoughts on faith and national destiny and expands them into an investigative journey through modern prophecy — examined through biblical, historical, political, and scientific lenses. It features voices like William Federer, Kelly Shackelford, Hank Kunneman, Johnny Enlow, Amanda Grace, and more.

But this film goes further than prophecy. At its core, Can You Hear Me Now? is a call for the Christian church to step boldly back into the public square — to reclaim America's foundational identity as a nation built on Christian principles, and to stop sitting on the sidelines while the future of our country is decided.


Here's where you come in.


We're an award-winning, critically acclaimed studio known for tackling controversial topics through innovative storytelling — films like The Trump I Know, The Enemy Within, and [S]election Code. We have the blessing of TPUSA on this project. We have committed investors funding production. And we have a release date set for September 10, 2026 — one year to the day from Charlie's passing.


What we need now is to make sure this film doesn't just reach the people who already agree with it.


What Your Gift Does

Every dollar goes directly toward getting Can You Hear Me Now? in front of America. Here's how your gift translates into reach:

$25 — Spread the Word Puts the trailer in front of roughly 1,000 new people through targeted digital advertising.

$50 — Reach the Unreached Helps us advertise to audiences who would never otherwise encounter this film — exactly the people we're trying to reach beyond the choir.

$100 — Fuel the Campaign Funds a full day of social media promotion across platforms during our release push.

$500 — Open New Doors Supports our PR outreach — getting the film and our team booked on podcasts, shows, and press that introduce this message to entirely new audiences.

$1,000 — Become a Champion Helps underwrite a segment of our premiere event, turning opening night into a moment worthy of Charlie's final conversation.

$5,000 — Carry the Mission Sponsors a major pillar of the campaign — a city, a platform, or a press initiative — and puts the message in front of tens of thousands.

$10,000+ — Executive Partner Joins us as a true partner in this release. We'd love to connect with you personally about how we can honor your investment in the mission.

No gift is too small. Whether you give $25 or $25,000, you're not just supporting a film — you're taking ownership of a message America needs to hear.


It would be easy to preach to the choir. The audiences who follow Charlie's legacy and the leaders in this film will show up — we know that. But this message is too important to stay inside our own circle. Our goal is to break through to the millions who have never heard it.


That takes resources. Every dollar raised here goes directly toward Promotion & Advertising, specifically:

  1. Expanding our digital and social media strategy to reach far beyond our existing audience
  2. Broadening our PR and press outreach to put this film in front of the nation
  3. Elevating our premiere event into a moment worthy of the conversation it represents


This isn't just our film. It's yours.


If you believe America needs to hear this message — if you believe the church was never meant to be silent — then we're inviting you to take ownership of getting it out there. Share it. Fund it. Champion it. Help us carry Charlie's final thoughts to a country that desperately needs to wrestle with it.


Can you hear Him now? Help us make sure America does.


Much love,

Matt & Joy Thayer

speropictures.com

Learn more at canyouhearmenowfilm.com

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