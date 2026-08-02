Help Us Recover from Unexpected Financial Hardship

Help Us Recover from an Unexpected Financial Hardship After a Broken Transmission





On July 8, 2026, my husband, Rob, and I left Illinois with hearts full of excitement. After more than ten years apart, we were finally traveling to San Jose, California, to reunite Rob with his brother, who is living with Parkinson's disease.





We never imagined that this joyful reunion would become a journey that would change our hearts forever.





While traveling on Interstate 80 through the Nevada mountains, our 2003 Chevy express van suffered a catastrophic transmission failure. We found ourselves stranded outside Winnemucca, Nevada, in 104-degree heat, more than 1,700 miles from home.





It wasn't the journey we planned.





But it became our Faith-Building Journey.





Since July 11, we have remained in Winnemucca waiting for a rebuilt transmission. That long-awaited answer has finally come. As I was finishing this story, Brian, our mechanic, called and said, “I have your transmission on the floor of my shop. Bring me your van.”





We have been able to carefully drive around town, but the van would not shift into third gear, limiting us to about 25–30 miles per hour. Thankfully, everything we needed was close to our hotel, so we have mostly walked while waiting.





We are praying the installation goes smoothly today and that we can begin our journey home on Wednesday morning, August 5.





Although we never made it to San Jose, we've learned that sometimes God has different plans.





Sometimes the journey itself becomes the blessing.





Why We Are Asking for Help





This unexpected breakdown has created nearly $10,500 in expenses, including:





* Towing

* A rebuilt transmission

* Installation and labor

* Hotel accommodations while stranded

* Meals while stranded

***We do have a spreadsheet with all costs if you would like to see, please let us know.





We've done everything we can to manage this ourselves, relying on credit cards to cover the emergency transmission replacement, lodging, meals, and other necessities while stranded.





One of our biggest expenses has been lodging. Although Winnemucca is a small town, hotel rates are unusually high because of the area's mining industry. We've moved between hotels whenever lower rates became available, but nearly four weeks away from home has created a financial burden we never anticipated.





By the time we return home, we'll be carrying more than $10,500 in credit card debt from expenses we simply couldn't avoid. If you feel led to help, any gift—large or small—will go directly toward paying down those emergency expenses and helping us recover financially.





If you're unable to give, we completely understand. Your prayers, encouragement, and sharing our story mean more than words can express.





Because this journey has become about so much more than a broken transmission, we invite you to continue reading about the incredible people God placed along our path—and the many ways He reminded us that we were never truly stranded.





Our Faith-Building Journey





As difficult as this experience has been, it has also become one of the greatest reminders of our higher power’s faithfulness we have ever experienced.





Within minutes of breaking down, a man named Kevin made a U-turn on Interstate 80 simply to check on us. After hearing our situation, he drove into Winnemucca (about 5 miles ahead) purchased transmission fluid for us, returned to the interstate, and made sure we were safe before continuing on his way.





When we finally reached Winnemucca via Business I-80, we found the first available shade in Winnemucca. Our transmission fluid leaked onto the driveway of Juan’s Sky's Car Wash and Auto Detailing. Instead of being upset, Juan welcomed us with compassion, helped us, and handed us two large bottles of water on a day when the temperature had reached 104 degrees.





We had three main issues at this time, find a tow truck, an expert mechanic and hotel for the night. Juan, and Matt at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts both recommended Brian at B's Mobile Auto Repair for our transmission repair.





Transportation became another challenge. There are no taxis, Uber, or hotel shuttles in Winnemucca. Jessica, whom we had never met, graciously drove me to our first night’s stay one mile away at the Fairfield Inn. Rob, on the other hand, retrieved his bicycle from the back of our van and rode it to the hotel.





God continued placing the right people in our path.





Later, after moving to the New Frontier RV Park to reduce expenses, God introduced us to another couple. As we shared our story with them while sitting outside playing backgammon after we set up our camp for the night (we have a double bed in the back of our van), they shared how Jesus had transformed their own lives. Without hesitation, they arranged and paid for 7 nights of lodging for us. We figured 7 more nights would get our transmission fixed and back on the road again. Their generosity lifted an enormous burden from our shoulders at exactly the right time. We had been considering staying in the RV Park, but at the 104 degrees heading into the next days would have been a true challenge.





Little did we know… we would still be here today on Monday, August 3rd.





When at the RV Park for two nights, another problem arose and the rear door latch would not release on our 2003 Chevy van. The door would not open.





We contacted Greg Albertson of Key Man in Winnemucca. Although Greg couldn't repair the issue himself, he took the time to point us in the right direction and referred us to Richard Munoz at Elite Glass. Richard then connected us with Jose and his crew at Great Basin Collision. Jose and his crew came to our rescue. What happened next is something we will never forget. Many people would have simply broken the window and replaced it.





But Jose saw another way.





He carefully removed the existing glass using a cable saw, found the problem inside the latch mechanism, repaired the faulty part, and then reinstalled the same window.





He and his crew spent over three hours working on the van. Yet Jose only charged us for two hours of labor.





His honesty and generosity left a lasting impression on us.





That experience reminded us once again how God often answers prayers through a chain of caring people—each one willing to help a stranger take the next step forward.





Throughout our stay, the employees at the Fairfield Inn, Best Western, Along the Way Café, Sid's Restaurant, The Griddle, Damdelim's Food Truck, and many other local businesses became familiar faces. Their smiles, conversations, encouragement, and simple acts of kindness reminded us daily that we weren't alone.





Although being stranded so far from home has been one of the most difficult experiences we've ever faced, we've also witnessed extraordinary kindness from people we had never met.





Our greatest challenge remained the transmission itself. Brian and his crew never gave up on us. After determining that our transmission needed to be completely rebuilt, they ordered one and patiently waited alongside us for it to arrive.





As I was finishing this story, Brian called with the words we had been praying to hear:

"I have your transmission on the floor of my shop.”





After weeks of waiting, hope finally felt within reach.





Just weeks earlier, Kevin had been a complete stranger. Yesterday, we worshipped together at St. Paul's Catholic Church.





After the service, we shared coffee together, and Kevin treated us to pizza at Winnemucca Pizza.





Somewhere between a broken transmission, conversations about faith, coffee, and pizza…





strangers became friends.





That is the kind of story only God could write.





Although our dream of reaching California came to an unexpected end, we know this journey was not without purpose. God continually reminded us that His plans are often different from our own, and that He often answers prayers through the kindness of ordinary people.





We still hope that one day Rob and I will make the trip to see his brother. But for now, our prayer is much simpler: that we can safely return home and begin paying off the unexpected debt this experience has left behind.

This journey has taught us that every delay can hold a purpose, every disappointment can become an opportunity to trust, and every stranger may become part of God's answer to prayer.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story.





Whether you choose to support us financially, pray for us, or simply share this page with others, we are sincerely grateful.





May God bless you for your kindness.





"Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths." — Proverbs 3:5–6 (KJV)



