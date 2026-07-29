Help Us Recover After a Rental-Car Disaster During My Wife’s Cancer Surgery

My wife recently underwent lung cancer surgery. That day should have been about supporting her, getting her home safely, and beginning her recovery.

Instead, I spent the day dealing with defective rental cars, unexpected damage charges, and the loss of our only transportation.

We rented a 2025 Nissan Altima through the Hertz location on Shadeland Avenue in Indianapolis so I could try driving for Lyft. I paid extra for the rental insurance because we could not afford to take any unnecessary risks.

Within one day, part of the plastic fender came loose and began hanging from the Altima. I returned it, and Hertz replaced it with a 2022 Toyota Corolla.

While I was driving the Corolla on Interstate 70, the entire rear bumper came off. I immediately returned the vehicle.

Hertz is now seeking approximately $600 for the Corolla’s bumper and another $600 for the loose fender on the Altima—even though I paid extra for insurance. Our $300 cash deposit is also being held.

We are now facing approximately $1,500 in charges and lost funds, and we no longer have a vehicle.

My wife and I are both approaching 65 years old. We are currently unemployed and living on Social Security. That $300 deposit was not extra money for us—it was money we needed. The rental car was our only transportation, including transportation for my wife’s medical care and recovery.

Instead of being able to focus completely on my wife after her lung cancer surgery, I was dealing with defective rental cars, unexpected damage charges, and the fear of how we would get through the next few weeks without transportation.

We are asking for help covering:

The loss of our $300 deposit The disputed rental-car damage charges Transportation to medical appointments Groceries and basic living expenses while my wife recovers Help securing dependable transportation

Any donation, no matter the amount, would make a meaningful difference. If you cannot donate, please consider sharing our story.

We are not asking for luxury. We are asking for a chance to keep our heads above water, get my wife to her medical appointments, and focus on her recovery without the added fear of losing what little financial security we have.

Thank you for reading, praying, donating, or sharing. Your kindness means more to us than we can express.