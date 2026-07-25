Help us rebuilld

After a massive house fire claimed everything we owned we are now homeless without solitude. Please help us rebuild. We are thankful.and blessed. For any and everything we can get at this time.

I have went to several organizations s and I get the same response from them.all " ask the churches". And I have . I've emailed some.directly. I don't understand why this is so hard for us.our child .starts school in August and we have got to get a home.