Help Us Rebuild Hope Thru Ghetto Dreams Foundation

A Dream to Serve. A Need for Your Help.

My name is John Apael, and I live in Nigeria.

For years, I have carried a dream that is bigger than myself—not just to build a successful business, but to build a place where people can find opportunity, dignity, and hope.

I founded Ghetto Dreams Foundation with a vision of using hospitality, catering, and skills training to create jobs and, over time, support people facing hardship, including widows, orphans, students, and struggling families.

Like many small business owners, I experienced financial setbacks that left me unable to fully pursue this mission. There were moments when it seemed impossible to continue, but I refused to let my dream die.

Today, I am asking for your help.

Your support will help me rebuild Ghetto Dreams Foundation by purchasing essential equipment, strengthening our operations, and creating a foundation for long-term community impact.

As the organization grows, my goal is to:

Train young people with practical, income-generating skills.

Create employment opportunities.

Provide assistance to vulnerable families as resources allow.

Build a sustainable organization that gives back to the community.

This fundraiser is not just about rebuilding a business. It is about creating a future where success is shared with others.

If you choose to support this mission, you are not simply making a donation—you are investing in people, opportunity, and hope.

If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this campaign with others. Every share helps us reach someone who may be able to make a difference.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for believing in this vision.

With sincere gratitude,

Preston Apael

Founder, Ghetto Dreams Foundation

"Together, we can rebuild hope—one life at a time."