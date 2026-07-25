Help Us Rebuild and Protect Happy Life Ranch

Happy Life Ranch was built on a simple belief: God gave us the responsibility to care for the land, care for animals, and help feed families with honest food raised the right way.

What started as a small family dream grew into something much bigger than we ever imagined — a ranch built around faith, hard work, transparency, regenerative farming, and a commitment to raising animals naturally on pasture without shortcuts.

For years, we’ve worked hard to provide:

pasture-raised beef, pork, lamb, chicken, turkey, and eggs, corn & soy free, non-GMO feeding practices, ethically raised animals, and food families can feel good about putting on their table.

We’ve never wanted to be the biggest.

We simply wanted to honor God by doing things the right way, even when it was harder.

But the reality is that small family farms are under enormous pressure right now.

Over the last year, Happy Life Ranch has faced some incredibly difficult challenges:

devastating sheep losses, rising feed costs, skyrocketing processing expenses, thinning freezer inventory, operational strain, and financing challenges that continue to impact small farms across the country.

There have been many moments where we honestly did not know how we were going to make it through.

Still, through every challenge, God has continued to provide strength, opportunities, and people who have supported our family and this ranch in ways we will never forget.

We continue fighting every single day to keep this ranch going without compromising our faith, our integrity, or the standards we believe God called us to uphold.

Gus returned to telecom work to help support the ranch and cover health insurance costs. Melissa has picked up additional caregiving work when possible. Our family continues working long days caring for animals, packing orders, managing deliveries, rebuilding infrastructure, and doing everything we can to keep moving forward.

We are not asking for help because we are giving up.

We are asking because we believe this mission is worth fighting for.

We believe local farms matter.

We believe families deserve access to clean food.

We believe stewardship matters.

And we believe God is not finished with Happy Life Ranch yet.

Our Goal: $50,000

These funds will help us:

rebuild our sheep herd, cover livestock processing costs, stabilize feed and operational expenses, restock freezer inventory, maintain pasture-raised and regenerative farming practices, and continue serving the families and communities who depend on us.

Every dollar raised helps provide breathing room to rebuild instead of being forced to cut corners or walk away from everything we’ve worked so hard to build.

Another Way To Support The Ranch 🇺🇸

In addition to donations, we are also currently running our America 250th Promotional Raffle to help raise funds for rebuilding inventory and supporting ranch operations.

Tickets are just $10 each and prizes include:

🥩 $250/month of meat for 12 months

🥩 $150/month of meat for 12 months

🥩 $100/month of meat for 12 months

🥩 Additional one-time prizes

The drawing will be held live on Facebook on July 4th at 3PM.

If you would like raffle tickets, you can:

purchase through our website, message us directly, or send payment through Zelle and we will send confirmation of your ticket numbers.

Whether you donate, buy raffle tickets, place an order, share our story, or simply pray for our family and ranch — every bit of support truly means more than words can express.

If Happy Life Ranch has ever fed your family, encouraged you, inspired you, or reminded you that honest food and family farms still matter, we would be deeply grateful for your support.

This ranch is more than a business to us.

It is our family’s calling, our ministry through agriculture, and our way of serving others.

Thank you for standing with us, praying for us, and believing in what we are trying to build.

May God bless you and your family.

With gratitude,

The Happy Life Ranch Family



