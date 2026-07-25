Help Us Rebuild and Continue Saving Lives





My name is Jessica, and I run A Time 2 Remember Rescue, a small, family-operated Texas rescue dedicated to saving dogs and cats that have been abandoned, neglected, abused, or simply left behind.





This rescue isn't run by paid employees. It's run by my family and me, fueled by long days, sleepless nights, and an unwavering commitment to animals that have nowhere else to turn.





A few years ago, just as our rescue was beginning to grow, a tornado devastated our property. Kennels, fencing, structures, equipment, and supplies were destroyed. Despite the damage, we never stopped caring for the animals who depended on us. Insurance didn't cover our losses, and disaster assistance was denied, so we rebuilt as best we could with what little we had.

We never gave up because the animals couldn't wait.

Since then, we've rescued countless dogs and puppies, providing medical care, rehabilitation, training, and a safe place to heal until they can find loving forever homes. Some stay only a few weeks, while others need months of care before they're ready for adoption.





Now we're facing another heartbreaking setback.





Recent severe storms and straight-line winds caused extensive damage to our rescue once again, destroying kennel runs, fencing, shade structures, storage areas, and vital supplies. Even while dealing with the damage, we're still caring for dozens of dogs and puppies every single day.

We're asking for your help so we can continue saving lives.





Your donation will help provide:

- Dog and puppy food

- Veterinary care and medications

- Vaccinations and parasite prevention

- Spay and neuter surgeries

- Kennel and fencing repairs

- Shade structures and shelter improvements

- Cleaning and sanitation supplies

- Safe housing for rescued animals

- Transportation for veterinary care and adoptions





Every dollar goes directly toward caring for the animals and rebuilding our rescue.





A Time 2 Remember Rescue is a registered Texas nonprofit organization currently waiting on federal 501(c)(3) status.





If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser means more than you know. Every share helps us reach someone who may be able to make a difference.





The dogs and cats in our care didn't choose to be abandoned. They didn't choose abuse, neglect, storms, or uncertainty. They simply need a safe place, a full belly, medical care, and someone willing to fight for them.





That's what we do.





With your help, we can continue giving these animals the second chance they deserve.





Thank you for believing in our mission and helping us continue saving lives.





With gratitude,





Jessica, Family, and the Dogs & Cats of A Time 2 Remember Rescue