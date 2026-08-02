Help Us Rebuild After Resettlement Denial

I'm reaching out because my fiancé and I are in desperate need of help.





In November 2025, I lost my job when my employer learned about my plans to resettle to the USA as a refugee. My application went under review, and it's been a difficult time. Recently, I received an ineligibility letter, and the devastation has been overwhelming.





Right now, we're staying in homeless shelters. My fiancé suffers from severe seizures as a result of past persecution, and she needs urgent medication. I have no criminal record, no history of drug use or violence, I completed my compulsory military service and have tried to live with integrity.





We've lost everything and are destitute. To move forward, I need a reliable vehicle as this job requires me to have my own transport.We also need help covering rent for a month and food to get us through the following month or two.





This is humbling for us to ask, but we're broken and need your support. We come to you in the name of Jesus Christ and ask for your help. Your generosity would mean so much to us as we work to rebuild and starting over from nothing.