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Help Us Rebuild After Loss and Crisis

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byElizabeth Brandon

Help Us Rebuild After Loss and Crisis

The last year or so has been the worst. My mom passed not to long ago and she was all I had left. I'm a single mother of two, and even working two jobs and trying my hardest, I can't seem to make it work. We're barely making it, and it feels awful that I can't provide for my kids properly. When they deserve the best.


Right now, so many things need attention at once. I hardly know where to start. My car needs work before it breaks down completely, without it, I have no way to get to work or help my family move forward. The house needs repairs in every room: the oven is broken, the sink leaks, the doors are broken, even the outside one. There are heater and duct issues, mold, and so much more. My kids need essentials for everyday life, and especially for back to school, they need everything in that category as well. We have bills stacking up a due: propane, electric, property taxes insurance and more. I've had major health issues that have affected everything. A caused me to fall even further behind. All of this hurts my mental health as well which hasn’t been the best as of lately either everything is still on going. Waiting for answers. Our house was robbed. why the door is broke! They took so many things things my mother gave me… I will share this but i hate to however I think the truth is the best policy. We are domestic violence survivors trying to start over again, an it’s hard to do alone with no family a the kids. We recently had to get ppo orders an stuff to keep the domestic violence an unnecessary drama away as it’s continued I don’t know if that part will ever change but i can stay away. Enough is enough even loyalty has to have boundaries too, an the timing is way over due. I have to do what’s best for not only myself but my kids i want to rebuke the family cycle an give my kids the best life i can ann show am lead by example. Both my kids dads are zero help one is in prison for the next 10/15 yrs an the other is a struggling heroin addict. We pretty much lost everything do to this so we had to move away from that, an try to start fresh Just the 3 of us! As long as we are together that’s number one for me.. This week dad #2 relapsed bad an caught chargers an we haven’t heard from him so i can only guess He only got worse An now he might be going to prison also so there no asking for help there, from either of them. Although neither of them have ever helped or be nice. We truly have no other family an no one else to ask for a hand. I was a foster kid and struggle with mental health also an i don’t want all this for my kids. I didn’t have the best examples growing up am have been on my own pretty much my entire life am done my best to break the generational curses but it’s seems impossible. An i jus ask before u scroll to jis read this am consider lending a hand in anyway. This will work God is good!


For the first time ever, an to be honest im kinda embarrassed but I'm asking for help. I can not do all of this alone. I feel that with a little faith and some community support, I can finally climb out of this hole. Thank you for standing with my family.

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