Help Us Rebuild After Losing Our Home to Fire





Dear Friends, Family, and Kind Supporters,

Our lives changed in an instant when a devastating fire destroyed our home. What was once a place filled with love, memories, and security is now gone. We are incredibly grateful that our family made it out safely, but we have lost nearly everything we owned.

The fire took more than just walls and belongings—it took the place where we celebrated milestones, gathered with loved ones, and felt safe at the end of each day. We are now facing the overwhelming challenge of starting over from scratch.

As we work to rebuild our lives, we are reaching out for help. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will go toward securing a new home and replacing essential items needed to begin again. If you are unable to donate, sharing our story with others would mean the world to us.

This has been one of the most difficult experiences we have ever faced, but we are holding on to hope. The kindness, prayers, and support of our community give us strength and remind us that we are not facing this journey alone.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your compassion, generosity, and support during this incredibly challenging time









With gratitude