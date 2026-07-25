Help Us Rebuild After Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia destroyed our home. As senior citizens, we're facing the long road to rebuilding, and we need help getting a used camper to live in while our home is being repaired.





We've lost so much, and the process ahead feels overwhelming. A camper would give us a safe, stable place to stay during reconstruction, something we can afford right now with your support.





If you're able to help, your donation would mean so much to us during this difficult time. Thank you for standing with us.