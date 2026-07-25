Help us rebuild After Domestic Violence

My name is Monica, and I’m a single mother trying to rebuild a life after escaping domestic violence. For a long time, I lived in fear — fear of what would happen next, fear of how my son would be affected, fear of never finding a way out. When things finally became too dangerous, I made the hardest and bravest decision of my life: I left. I packed what I could, held my son close, and walked away from everything familiar because staying meant risking our safety.

Starting over has been overwhelming. We moved to Corona to create a safe home, a fresh start, and a chance to breathe again. But leaving abuse doesn’t mean the struggle ends. It follows you in ways people don’t always see — emotionally, financially, and legally. I’m now facing a legal situation connected to our escape, and I’m doing everything I can to protect my child and keep our new life stable.

I’m also a full‑time student working toward becoming a Diagnostic Medical Sonographer. I’m fighting every day to build a future where my son and I never have to look over our shoulders again. But right now, I can’t do this alone.

I’m not asking for help with rent or everyday bills. I’m asking for help so I can continue protecting my son, stay in school, and keep us safe while navigating the legal aftermath of leaving abuse. Any support — truly any amount — helps us stay steady during one of the hardest chapters of our lives.

Thank you for reading our story. Thank you for seeing us. And thank you for helping survivors rebuild their lives with dignity, hope, and safety. Your kindness means more than you know.