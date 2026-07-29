Help us rebuild after an apartment fire

On thursday, our lives changed in an instant. A fire broke out in our apartment, and we lost the safety and stability of our home overnight. Thankfully, we made it out alive, but we have been displaced and are now trying to rebuild from the ground up.

Right now, we are facing the overwhelming reality of replacing basic necessities while trying to secure temporary housing, food, clothing, transportation, medications, and other day-to-day essentials. The emotional toll has been devastating, and the financial burden is more than we can manage alone.

The Red Cross has offered some immediate assistance, and we are deeply grateful for that support, but the needs ahead of us are much bigger than what emergency aid can fully cover.

We are asking for help during one of the hardest moments of our lives. Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly toward:

Temporary housing and deposits

Clothing and personal essentials

Replacing important household items

Food and daily living expenses

Transportation and recovery costs

Helping us begin rebuilding what was lost

If you are unable to donate, simply sharing this fundraiser would mean the world to us.

Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support during this incredibly difficult time. We are trying to take things one day at a time and hold onto hope as we rebuild our lives.