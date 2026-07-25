Help Us Rebuild a Stable Home for Our Family of 8

We are a family of 8 — two adult women, two adult men, two toddlers of 3 years boy and a girl, a 7-month-old baby boy, and a 4-week-old little girl — currently working to rebuild our lives from the ground up.

At the moment, we are starting with very little. What we are most in need of are the essentials that many take for granted: clothing, shoes, and everyday necessities that allow a family to live with dignity, warmth, and stability.

Our children are growing quickly, and our 7-month-old and newborn especially need safe, soft clothing as they develop. As adults, we are doing our best to work, care for our children, and move forward — but without proper clothing and shoes, even daily life becomes a struggle.

This is not about luxury. It is about being able to wake up each day and function with dignity — to go to work, to care for our children, and to build a better future step by step.

💛 What your support will provide:

Clothing and shoes for two adult women and two adult men Essential newborn baby and 7-month-old clothing and care items Clothing and shoes for two young children Seasonal items for winter and summer Basic underwear, socks, and daily wear for the entire family

Every contribution, no matter how small, helps us take one step closer to stability.

🙏 Our promise to you

We will be fully transparent about how funds are used and will provide updates, receipts where possible, and progress as we rebuild our lives.

Your kindness means more than words can express. Even sharing this campaign helps us greatly.

Thank you for helping us rebuild our home, our dignity, and our future.