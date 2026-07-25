GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Help Us Rebuild a Stable Home for Our Family of 8

GoalR 60,000 ZAR
RaisedR 0 ZAR

Fundraiser created byLinda Wedderspoon

Help Us Rebuild a Stable Home for Our Family of 8

We are a family of 8 — two adult women, two adult men, two toddlers of 3 years boy and a girl, a 7-month-old baby boy, and a 4-week-old little girl — currently working to rebuild our lives from the ground up.

At the moment, we are starting with very little. What we are most in need of are the essentials that many take for granted: clothing, shoes, and everyday necessities that allow a family to live with dignity, warmth, and stability.

Our children are growing quickly, and our 7-month-old and newborn especially need safe, soft clothing as they develop. As adults, we are doing our best to work, care for our children, and move forward — but without proper clothing and shoes, even daily life becomes a struggle.

This is not about luxury. It is about being able to wake up each day and function with dignity — to go to work, to care for our children, and to build a better future step by step.

💛 What your support will provide:

  1. Clothing and shoes for two adult women and two adult men
  2. Essential newborn baby and 7-month-old clothing and care items
  3. Clothing and shoes for two young children
  4. Seasonal items for winter and summer
  5. Basic underwear, socks, and daily wear for the entire family

Every contribution, no matter how small, helps us take one step closer to stability.

🙏 Our promise to you

We will be fully transparent about how funds are used and will provide updates, receipts where possible, and progress as we rebuild our lives.

Your kindness means more than words can express. Even sharing this campaign helps us greatly.

Thank you for helping us rebuild our home, our dignity, and our future.

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $1,200 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $290 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,775 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Business
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT MEDIA! If you appreciate our independent media effort, please support us to fight censorship! We are being silenced in every front...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

Memorial
Help my mom
Raised: $1,365 USD
Goal: $100,000 USD
Help my mom

Update: Unfortunately my dad passed yesterday morning. My mom could really use all the support while we navigate this new part of our lives. We...

Loading...

Family
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $500 USD
Reliable Help is On the Way! I do need a car!

I’m asking for community support. Many of you know my son Blais died in a motorcycle accident just over a year ago on September 30, 2023 I went into a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve