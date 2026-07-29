Help Us Rebuild 11-Year-Old James’s Safe Haven

Hey everyone, I’m reaching out today with a heartfelt request for support to help my 11-year-old son, James. Recently, we had an unexpected leak from our air conditioner that damaged James’s room—his bed and floor were both affected.

As a parent, it’s heartbreaking to see your child’s safe space disrupted, especially when it’s the place where they find comfort and rest every night. James is such a bright, resilient kid, and we want to bring that sense of coziness and security back to him as soon as possible.

We’re hoping to raise enough to provide James with a comfortable new bed and to replace the flooring that was damaged. Your kindness and generosity will help us create a warm, safe space for him again. Any contribution, no matter the size, means the world to us. Thank you so much for being part of this and for helping us make James’s room feel like home once more.



