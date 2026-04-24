Help Us Reach Our VA Home Loan Goal

I'm raising money to help me get closer to homeownership for my kids, my mom, and myself.





Right now, everything I make goes to bills, rent, debt, and a recent large auto mechanic bill. I've worked hard to pay down debt and raise my credit score so I can be approved for a VA home loan, but I'm stuck. I'm so close, but I can't seem to get ahead enough to reach that final step.





Thank you for standing with us.