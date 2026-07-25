Help us Reach More People

🎬 Hey everyone! I'm Julie, and I'm the producer/writer of "Beneath Sheep's Clothing." "Beneath Sheep's Clothing" is a huge chunk of my life's work, as the genesis of the film came beginning as far back as the late 90's when I was a missionary in Russia. Then came my graduate work on Russian and Soviet history, my master's thesis on underground Christian movements in the Soviet Union, then the book "Beneath Sheep's Clothing" (available here - https://www.amazon.com/Beneath-Sheeps-Clothing-Communist-Parallels/dp/0578265850).





When the documentary "Beneath Sheep's Clothing" came out in 2024, it made a huge splash and was acclaimed by people such as Charlie Kirk, Glenn Beck, and many others!





We recently put "Beneath Sheep's Clothing" out for FREE to the world as we believe voters in America sorely need this information before the 2026 midterm elections. But without funding, reaching out to even a fraction of potential viewers feels like trying to cross an ocean in a rowboat. That’s why today, I'm asking for your help. Your support can make all the difference. With every dollar donated, you’re not just helping me reach more people; you’re amplifying a message that could change elections and help save the Republic! 🤝 Imagine if every one of us reached back into our pockets, just enough to fill this boat with fuel? Together, we can turn the tide against tyranny in America and help spread a message that’s more urgent than ever before!

Your support—no matter how big or small—would mean the world to us! Thank you for being part of our tribe! 🌟 #BeneathSheepsClothing #FreedomMatters