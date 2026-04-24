Help Us Put the Gospel on the Road in Pakistan

Our pastors and evangelists travel thousands of miles each year to bring the Gospel of Jesus Christ to villages, churches, and remote communities throughout Pakistan. Currently, most of this travel is done on motorcycles through intense heat, heavy rains, winter cold, and dangerous road conditions.

We are raising funds for a ministry vehicle that will allow our team to travel safely, carry Bibles and ministry supplies, and reach more people with the message of Christ.

By God’s grace, 70% of the funds have already been provided, and we are now trusting the Lord for the remaining amount.

A few years ago, ministry in Pakistan was only a dream in our hearts. Today, churches are being planted, believers are being discipled, and many are hearing the Gospel for the first time.

Yet behind every ministry visit is a long and difficult journey. Our pastors often travel for hours on rough roads, arriving exhausted and covered in dust before ministry even begins. Every trip involves the risk of accidents, mechanical breakdowns, and unsafe conditions.

A ministry vehicle would dramatically increase the effectiveness of this growing work. It would enable our team to:

Travel more safely Reach additional villages and communities Transport Bibles and ministry supplies Support church planting efforts Expand outreach throughout the region

Your gift will do far more than purchase a vehicle. It will help carry the Gospel to people who may otherwise never hear the message of hope found in Jesus Christ.

Would you prayerfully consider partnering with us?

Together, we can help take the Good News farther than ever before.