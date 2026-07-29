HELP US PUT GABE ON A BILLBOARD





Yes, this is real.

For years, my buddy Gabe and I have caused problems, survived road trips, made questionable decisions at 2AM, and generally wandered through life like two Gen X side characters who missed our original movie release date.

And through all of that, Gabe has remained:

the least toxic man alive genuinely kind emotionally available employed capable of communicating in complete sentences and somehow STILL single.

This man has not had a date in SIX YEARS.

At this point, we believe science needs to get involved.

So naturally, our solution is:

PUT. HIM. ON. A. BILLBOARD.

Not because he’s desperate.

Because this is objectively hilarious.

The funds will go toward:

• Renting a real billboard in Lafayette, Indiana

• Designing the ad

• Printing / digital placement

• Possibly a QR code linked to applications for brave women with strong survival instincts

If this somehow goes viral, even better.

If Gabe finds love? Legendary.

If he doesn’t? We still put a grown man riding a pink zebra on a billboard, and honestly that’s already a victory.

Donate if you want to support romance, chaos, and one of the best dudes I’ve ever known.

#FindGabeADate #PinkZebraEnergy #EmotionallyAvailableMenExist



