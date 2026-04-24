Guardian Angel Security was created with one mission: to help protect America’s churches and the people who worship in them.

After the 2025 attack on a church in Grand Blanc, Michigan, I became determined to develop a different approach to church security — one that makes houses of worship safer without making them feel like fortresses.

Our goal is to bring professional security planning, training, technology, and preparedness to churches of all sizes. Guardian Angel Security focuses on prevention and layered protection, including stronger entry control, improved camera and sensor systems, emergency planning, compartmentalization, security-team training, and other solutions designed to identify and stop threats before lives are lost.

We believe church security should eventually become as commonplace and effective as security at a bank — visible enough to deter an attacker, but seamlessly integrated so families can still walk into a welcoming place of worship.

Your support will help Guardian Angel Security continue developing its church-security program, training resources, assessment tools, outreach efforts, equipment demonstrations, and the infrastructure needed to bring these services to churches across America.

Every contribution, regardless of size, helps move this mission forward.

Help us protect America’s churches — so people can worship in peace, knowing someone is preparing for the threats they hopefully never have to face.