Help Us Prepare Our Home for Foster Care

Our family has experienced kinship foster care, and that experience made us realize just how important it is for children to have a safe, welcoming place to go when they need one.

We are now taking steps toward becoming a foster family, but there is still work we need to do to prepare our home.

We have a space that we want to turn into a safe, comfortable bedroom for a future foster child. It already has three walls and electricity, but it needs to be enclosed, finished, and furnished from the ground up.

We're hoping to raise $5,000 to help make that possible.

The funds will help with:

Finishing and enclosing the room

Adding a door

Bed and mattress

Dresser and storage

Bedding

Clothing and basic necessities

Safety items

Creating a warm and welcoming space

Having experienced kinship foster care, we know firsthand how important it can be for a child to have somewhere safe to land.

We don't need anything fancy. We just want to be prepared to open our home and provide a child with a safe place to sleep, space for their belongings, and the comfort of knowing they are welcome.

If you can donate $5, $10, $20, or whatever you're comfortable giving, it would mean so much to us.

And if you can't donate, sharing this fundraiser can help us reach someone who can.

Thank you for reading, sharing, and helping us take this step toward opening our home to a child who may need it.