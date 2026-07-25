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Help Us Prepare for Our First Baby

Goal₩10,000,000 KRW
Raised₩0 KRW

Fundraiser created byLEE MINSEO

Help Us Prepare for Our First Baby

Hello, and thank you for taking the time to read our story.

My partner and I are expecting our first baby, and while this should be one of the happiest times of our lives, we are facing a very difficult situation.

My father is struggling with glaucoma, and both of my parents are facing severe financial problems and possible bankruptcy. Because of their circumstances, there is no financial support available from my family.

A series of unexpected events, including moving to a new place, led me to rely on credit cards just to get by. The debt eventually became overwhelming, and I am now going through a debt adjustment program to repay what I owe responsibly.

Even so, I continue to work every day and do my best to support my family. My partner and I currently live in a very small one-room apartment of about 23 square meters (around 250 square feet). We are trying to prepare for our baby's arrival, but financially we are struggling more than we ever imagined.

I am not asking for luxury or comfort. I only want to provide a safe and stable start for our child. Any donation, no matter how small, will help us with essential expenses for our baby, including basic supplies, medical costs, and moving toward a better living environment.

If you are unable to donate, simply sharing our story would mean a great deal to us.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for reading and for giving our family hope during this difficult time.


I have not attached many documents yet because I am unsure which information would be most helpful or appropriate to share. If anyone would like verification of our situation, I am willing to provide any reasonable documents or proof that I can legally share, including information related to our living situation and financial hardship.

Thank you again for your kindness, understanding, and support.

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