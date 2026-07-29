Help Us Prepare for Our Baby's Arrival

Hello,





My name is Mita, and I am currently expecting a baby. I am reaching out with hope and humility to ask for support during a very difficult time for my family.





My husband has been unable to find stable employment, and we are struggling to meet our basic needs. Because of our financial situation, I have difficulty obtaining adequate nutrition during my pregnancy, and we are worried about being able to afford essential items for our baby and the costs of childbirth.





We are hoping to raise $2,000 by August to help cover:

Nutritious food and prenatal needs during pregnancy

Basic baby supplies such as clothing, diapers, and other essentials

Medical and childbirth-related expenses

Other urgent needs for our newborn's care





This is not easy for us to ask, but we want to do everything we can to give our baby a healthy start in life.

I have ultrasound photos and other supporting documents that I can share to verify my pregnancy and our situation. I will also provide updates on our progress and how the funds are used.





Any amount, no matter how small, would make a meaningful difference to our family. If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with others would also help us greatly.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support you can offer.

With gratitude,





Mita







