Help us, Please help!! She is trying to silence us

Why I need your help to protect our community!





​Dear TomCPU-SeekingJustice viewers,

​For a long time, I have dedicated myself to creating content that brings us together and builds this incredible community.





Today, however, I am reaching out because that very foundation is under a direct and serious threat.





​A female attorney were all know and love, is currently taking legal action in an attempt to seize control of this channel and take it away from all of us. This channel isn't just a project; it belongs to this entire community, and I refuse to let our hard work and shared space be stripped away without a fight.





​This is an incredibly grave situation, and the stakes could not be higher. In all the time we have built this together, I have never once come to you to ask for this kind of support. It is completely unprecedented and unusual for me to make this request, but the threat we face forces my hand. We cannot afford to stand by. I am calling on every single one of you to stand with me right now to protect what is ours.

​Please share this message / contribute to the legal fund, the lies not being redacted are detrimental to this channel and she knows the damage these lies can and will do.





We must once again act together before it is too late.





​Thank you for your unwavering support,





TomCPU





https://youtube.com/@tomcpu1526?si=I2FTx0npkroQW9eX





https://youtube.com/@seekingjusticetommybostonmike?si=8gEd8S35RCdwqZUe







