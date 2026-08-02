Help Us Plant the Gospel in Young Hearts

A child’s foundational worldview is largely formed by the age of nine. In a world full of competing voices, it is more critical than ever to provide our little ones with stories that build a firm, biblical foundation early on.





That is why I wrote "Breakfast Surprise".





Designed intentionally for children ages 4 to 7, this 32-page picture book is crafted to be a minimalist, functional, and deeply engaging tool for Christian families. The story balances a warm narrative about family, safety, and everyday lessons with a gentle, clear introduction to salvation—inviting young hearts to accept the Lord.





The Vision & The Goal

My goal is to get this message into as many hands as possible. While print-on-demand services allow books to be printed one by one, the manufacturing coststo make full-color children's books incredibly expensive for families and ministries.





By raising the upfront funds for a large commercial bulk print run of 1,000 copies, we can drop the production cost per book significantly. This allows us to keep the book highly affordable and gives us the physical inventory needed to partner with, and donate to, children's ministries, Sunday schools, and local outreach programs.





Where the Funds Go:

• 60% – High-Quality Commercial Manufacturing (Premium Full-Color Print Run)

• 15% – Freight Cargo Shipping (Getting the heavy book boxes delivered)

• 20% – Individual Backer Fulfillment & USPS Media Mail Shipping

• 5% – Payment Processing Fees





Every single dollar raised over our printing goal will go directly toward donating extra copies of this book to local church nurseries, faith-based community centers, and kids' ministries.





Please join me in prayer and partnership to plant these seeds of faith in the next generation. Thank you so much for your generosity and support!





In Christ,

Lizzie Montez