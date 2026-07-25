Help us pay medical bills for Hershey

Hershey was a loving and cute cat. He brought joy to me, my wife and daughter everyday. We played, cuddled and pet him as much as we could. Later in life Hershey became diabetic and struggled to move around. We did everything we could to help him and comfort him. We had to make several trips to the vet but unfortunately Hershey passed away one day shy of his 11th anniversary of us bringing him home. Please help me, my wife and daughter pay for his medical bills and get through this difficult time. Thank you and God Bless!