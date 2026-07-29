Help Us on Our Journey to Parenthood Through IVF

Hello everyone,

We are reaching out with hope and humility to ask for your support as we pursue our dream of becoming parents.

After facing infertility challenges, we have been advised to undergo IVF (In Vitro Fertilization), a treatment that offers us a chance to build the family we have always dreamed of. Unfortunately, the costs associated with fertility treatments, medications, medical procedures, and related expenses are more than we can manage on our own.

This journey has been emotionally, physically, and financially challenging. Despite the obstacles, we remain hopeful and determined to do everything we can to make our dream of having a child come true.

We are asking for help from kind-hearted people who are willing to support us during this important chapter of our lives. Every donation, regardless of the amount, brings us one step closer to receiving the treatment we need. If you are unable to contribute financially, sharing our fundraiser with others would mean just as much.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for any support, encouragement, or prayers you can offer. Your kindness gives us hope and strength as we continue this journey toward parenthood.

With sincere gratitude,

Tanja Rebernisak