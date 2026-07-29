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Help us promote International Albinism Awareness

Goal$1,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySamuel Ademu-John

Fundraiser funds will be received by Sarah's Voice

Help us promote International Albinism Awareness

In Sierra Leone, persons with albinism frequently live under the shadow of discrimination, dangerous myths, and social exclusion. For many, navigating daily life without support can be a source of constant fear. Sarah’s Voice is proud to stand in solidarity with the Albinism Royal Foundation – Sierra Leone to change this reality.




International Albinism Awareness Day (IAAD), observed annually on June 13th, is a vital opportunity to advocate for protective policies and educate the public on equality. This year, the Albinism Royal Foundation is hosting a series of critical workshops, media campaigns, and community forums in the Bo District, designed to amplify the voices of those who are too often sidelined.




To ensure the success of this event, we are raising $2,014.65. These funds will directly empower the Foundation to lead a national conversation on inclusion and safety.




Budget Overview




We believe in transparency and mission-driven funding. Your contributions will cover the following operational necessities:




- Public Awareness ($690.50): Dedicated radio and TV airtime to debunk harmful myths, plus event banners and branded T-shirts to foster community unity.




- Event Logistics ($925.50): Rental of a secure venue, nutritious refreshments for 60 attendees, and essential fuel and lodging for event coordinators.




- Regional Advocacy ($451.90): Transportation for leaders traveling from six districts (Bo, Kailahun, Kenema, Moyamba, Freetown, and Pujehun) to coordinate our national advocacy strategy.




Sarah’s Voice and the Albinism Royal Foundation are committed to full financial accountability. Every dollar donated goes directly toward the event costs outlined above. Following the event, we will provide a comprehensive impact report to our donors, detailing exactly how the funds were utilized to create a more inclusive future for our community.




Your support does more than fund an event; it funds dignity. It helps shift the narrative from fear to education, and from isolation to a community of strength.




Please donate today and share this campaign with your network. Together, we can shed light on the truth and ensure the rights and protection of persons with albinism in Sierra Leone.




Thank you for standing with us. Your partnership is the catalyst for real change.




Please make your donations using this secure link;


https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/help-us-celebrate-international-albinism-awareness-day-2026-in-sierra-leone




Sarah’s Voice




In partnership with Sarah Ngaiwa, Executive Director of the Albinism Royal Foundation – Sierra Leone




BUDGET Breakdown;




Item Description Quantity Total (USD)






Radio Discussion (30 min) 1 $40.50




Television Discussion 1 $225.00




Banners 1 $20.25




T-Shirts & Printing 50 $405.00






Hall Rental 1 $225.00




Refreshments 60 packs $459.00




Fuel 70 liters $126.00




Transportation of coordinators:




Bo District 20 persons $45.00




Kailahun District 3 persons $67.50




Kenema District 10 persons $90.00




Moyamba District 2 persons $27.00




Freetown 12 persons $194.40




Pujehun District 2 persons $22.50




Lodging (One Night) in Bo 5 persons $67.50






GRAND TOTAL $2,014.65




The Albinism Royal Foundation – Sierra Leone is committed to full transparency. All funds granted for the International Albinism Awareness Day will be accounted for through a detailed report, including receipts for all expenditures, provided to our donors within thirty days of the event. We ensure every dollar is utilized for its intended purpose.




Albinism Foundation Sierra Leone in partnership with Sarah’s Voice USA.

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