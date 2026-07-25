Help Us Move to Mexico and Start Over

Hello, my name is Belem. I am going through a difficult situation and I am raising funds to move to Mexico with my children as soon as possible.

I have already managed to raise $1,000 by selling many of my belongings and through my own effort, but I still need about $6,000 to cover the cost of transporting our remaining items.

I have had to sell almost everything I owned, often for very low prices, but I am still pushing forward because I also need to keep paying rent, utilities, and my children’s expenses while continuing to work.

I am not asking for help without trying everything first. Any donation, no matter how small, brings us closer to starting this new chapter.

If you cannot donate, please consider sharing this message. That also helps us more than you know.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for taking the time to read this.



