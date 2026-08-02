Help us move!

A family of five is in need of help with moving expenses. The mother is a full time nurse for the state and the husband is undergoing medical procedures that prevent him from working. Their current lease is up and the owner is selling the property preventing a renewal. The family owns a property with a one bedroom house. They are trying to get a mobile home for the property. Current financial issues are tough. They are wanting to rent a storage container to put at there property in order to store and keep safe their belongings while they transition. Any help is appreciated. Thank you and God bless.