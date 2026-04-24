Help us make sure Rocky Bella and Jerry get fed

I am asking for help from anyone whom might be able to. These kiddos need help with their hay. Their momma is afraid to ask for help, so I am doing it for her. As she struggles with feeding her family during this, hopefully short term financial situation, I am doing what I can to fill in the gap. I am able to help here and there and was looking for anyone that could possibly chip in and give me a hand.

She would rehome them if she had to but they are good for her emotional wellbeing so I would like to see her be able to keep them.

She is a family of 3. She works 2 jobs, pays for her 2 year old to be in day care as she does, and her husband works as well. She told me that she had to skimp on the animals food to be able to get food for her own family and that broke my heart. I had to help any way possible. So I turned to Give Send Go.





Thank you for reading our story and I hope you have a very blessed day.