Help Us Make Our Wedding Dream Come True

Hi everyone,

I’m reaching out today with a heart full of hope and a bit of a humble request. As many of you know, my partner Angela and I have spent the last year building a life rooted in love, respect, and faith. We are now at a beautiful turning point as we prepare to enter into the sacred bond of marriage.

Right now, we are working through the traditional steps, including dowry arrangements, to honor our families and our faith. This isn't just a personal milestone for us; it’s a spiritual commitment to build a strong foundation for our future.

Our dream is to hold our wedding on January 31st 2027. This date is incredibly special to me because it's also my birthday—I can't imagine a more beautiful way to start a new year and a new life than by saying "I do" to the woman I love.

To be open with you, we are currently facing some financial hurdles in making this day a reality. We’re aiming for a simple, meaningful ceremony that reflects the love we share, but we realized we can’t do it alone.

We are humbly asking for your support. Whether it’s a small contribution or a heartfelt prayer, your kindness will go directly toward helping us start our union with dignity and joy.

Thank you so much for being part of our story and for your continued love and friendship.

With sincere gratitude, Henrick Ipolitho Idawa & Angela