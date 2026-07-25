HELP us make a strong foundation for our Family

Help Tyler & Beth Build the Next Chapter of Our Contracting Business





Hi! We're Tyler and Beth, a husband-and-wife contracting team from Tennessee.

For years we've worked long days doing painting, drywall, flooring, decks, roofing, siding, repairs, and home renovations. We've built our business one customer at a time, and we're incredibly thankful for everyone who has trusted us with their homes.





Now we're ready to take the next step.

Our goal is to become fully licensed Tennessee General Contractors. This license will allow us to pursue larger residential and commercial projects, qualify for more opportunities, and build a stronger, more stable future for our family.

We've been doing everything we can to make this happen ourselves. We've searched for used books to keep costs down, worked long hours, and continue investing every extra dollar back into our business. Recently, however, we hit a couple of unexpected obstacles.

Our work van needs a transmission rebuild. Thankfully, Tyler has the skills to rebuild it himself, so instead of several thousand dollars, we only need the funds for the parts. Without our van, it's difficult to keep taking on the jobs that will help us reach our goal.





If you'd like to help us take this next step, every contribution will go directly toward these business expenses:

Reinstating our Tennessee LLC: $700 Remaining contractor licensing books: $800 Tennessee General Contractor prep course: $400 State licensing exams: $350 Transmission parts for our work van: $600

Total goal: $2,850

We're not asking for a handout—we're asking for a hand up as we invest in our family's future. Our goal is to continue growing a business that allows us to serve our community with honesty, quality workmanship, and integrity.





If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with friends and family would mean just as much to us.





Thank you for believing in our family, our business, and our future. We promise to keep working hard to make every opportunity count.

With gratitude,

Tyler & Beth