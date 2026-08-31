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Help Us Leave Nigeria and Find a Safe Place to Liv

Goal₦14,000,000 NGN
Raised₦30,000 NGN

Fundraiser created byChinaechendu Onuka

Fundraiser funds will be received by Chinaechendu Onuka

Help Us Leave Nigeria and Find a Safe Place to Liv

PLEASE HELP US FIND SAFETY ❤️‍🩹🙏


We are two men in love, trying to build a life together in a place where we can feel safe.


We never imagined that one day we would have to ask strangers for help simply because we are afraid of what could happen to us.


Living openly as a gay couple in Nigeria has become extremely difficult and frightening for us. We have experienced humiliation, rejection, harassment and threats because of who we are.


People know that I am gay, including people around where we live and at work, and we have faced hostility and threats repeatedly.


We are scared.


Behind the smiles you see in our pictures and videos are two people who are constantly thinking about how to protect ourselves and find a safer future.


We have been working hard and saving whatever we can because our biggest goal is to leave Nigeria and relocate somewhere we can live more safely.


We are not asking for money because we don't want to work.


We want to work. We want to build our own lives. We want to take care of ourselves.


We are asking for help because we need a chance to get somewhere safer and start again.


Our goal is to raise enough money for the relocation costs, including travel, documentation, temporary accommodation and basic expenses while we establish ourselves.


Even if we have to start from nothing, we would rather start over somewhere we can wake up without being afraid.


If you can donate, any amount will help us.


If you cannot donate, please share our fundraiser. A single share could put our story in front of someone who is able to help us.


We know there are many people asking for help online, and we don't take your support for granted.


Every donation will bring us one step closer to safety.


Every share will help our story reach another person.


And every kind message reminds us that we are not completely alone.


We don't want special treatment. We just want the opportunity to live, work, love and build a future together without constantly being afraid.


Please help us get to safety.


From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with us. ❤️‍🩹🙏🏳️‍🌈

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