Help us lay Xavier Aguirre to Rest.

My heart is shattered. 💔 My nephew Xavier deserved so much more. Xavier had been battling seizures and trying to find the right medications. He was fighting a battle that so many people never truly saw. Instead of getting the crisis intervention and help he needed, his life was taken by the police, the people who were called to help.





Xavier was a good kid with a kind heart. He didn't always have the support he deserved, but I wanted him to know he was loved. I always tried to encourage him, advocate for him, and remind him of his worth when he couldn't see it himself.

I love you, Zay. I always will. You deserved compassion, understanding, and the chance to keep living your life. You'll never be forgotten. 😭🕊️

As our family tries to navigate this unimaginable loss, we are also facing the burden of laying Xavier to rest. If you're able to help in any way, no matter how small, or even by sharing this fundraiser, it would mean the world to our family. Every donation and every share helps us give Xavier the goodbye he deserves. Thank you for your love, prayers, and support during this incredibly difficult time. ❤️