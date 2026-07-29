Help Us Lay William Johnston to Rest

We are heartbroken to share that our beloved father, William Johnston, passed away on June 5, 2026. He left us far too soon, and we are now facing the difficult task of giving him the dignified farewell he deserves while supporting his wife of over 40 years through this devastating loss.





William was a one-of-a-kind man a true comedian and jokester who could light up any room with his humor. He was a passionate drummer, a dedicated boxer who loved stepping up to the punching bag, and most importantly, a deeply thoughtful and kind soul who taught his family how to love and protect one another, sometimes in the most unconventional ways. His biggest passion was always his family. He is survived by his wife of 40+ years, 5 children (3 with his wife), and many others whose lives he touched with his warmth and spirit.





Even as he battled serious health issues in his final weeks, William never gave up. He kept telling us he was feeling stronger and would soon be back to punching the bag. His resilience and fighting spirit inspired everyone around him.





Now, our family needs help during this incredibly difficult time. My mother had to miss work to care for him in his final weeks, creating a sudden loss of income. We need to cover:





•Burial and funeral expenses





•Transportation of his body from Las Vegas, Nevada to Wichita, Kansas so he can be laid to rest near family





•Immediate support for my mother as she navigates this loss





Our modest goal is $5,000. In reality, the total costs will be higher, and every single dollar will go directly toward honoring William and helping his wife stay stable. No amount is too small even a $5 or $10 donation, or simply sharing this page, means the world to us right now.





William lived his life for his family. If you knew him, were touched by his jokes, or just want to help a good man’s family through their darkest days, please consider contributing. Your kindness will help us give him the peaceful rest he earned and support the woman who stood by his side for over four decades.





Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Your love, prayers, and support are deeply appreciated as we grieve and try to move forward.





The Johnston Family



