Help us lay rest to our dear friend Shane

We are heartbroken to share the passing of our dear friend Shane — a loving father, devoted husband, talented tattoo artist, and passionate motorcycle rider who touched the lives of so many people.





Shane had a way of making everyone feel like family. Whether through his art, his laughter, or simply showing up for the people he loved, he left a lasting impact wherever he went. He was the kind of person who would give the shirt off his back and always made time for those around him.





As we come together to honor his life and give him the memorial he deserves, we are asking for support to help ease the financial burden on his family during this incredibly difficult time. Any donation, no matter the amount, is deeply appreciated. If you are unable to donate, please share and keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.





Ride high, Shane. You will forever be loved, missed, and remembered.



