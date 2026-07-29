Help Us Lay Our Beloved Dad to Rest

It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our beloved father. After a difficult journey surrounded by his loved ones, he was called home to be with the Lord. While we find comfort knowing he is now at peace and in God's presence, the pain of losing him is immeasurable. Our dad was a loving father, and family man who touched the lives of so many with his kindness, strength, and unconditional love. We are grateful for the memories, lessons, and love he leaves behind.





As we navigate through this heartbreaking loss, we are also facing the unexpected financial burden of burial expenses. We are doing everything we can as a family to cover these costs, but we still need help providing our dad with the dignified farewell he deserves.





Any donation, no matter the amount, will go directly towards his burial expenses. If you are unable to donate, we kindly ask for your prayers and for you to share this fundraiser with others.





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your love, support, and prayers during this difficult time. Your kindness means more to our family than words can express.





With love and gratitude,

The Garza Family