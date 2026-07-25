Help Us Lay Anissa Osborne to Rest

Our beloved cousin, Anissa Marie Sells-Osborne, passed away unexpectedly on May 3, 2026, leaving behind a lifetime of memories and a legacy of kindness, compassion and faith.





Anissa's passing was sudden and tragic, as she was a victim of domestic violence and her life was taken by the man she loved and married. As an only child whose parents preceded her in death, she leaves behind no immediate family to manage the financial burden of her final expenses.





Anissa was a Licensed Practical Nurse who spent her life caring for others, and her cousins are coming together to ensure she receives the dignified and peaceful resting place she deserves.





Funds will be used to cover final expenses, including cremation, memorial and related costs. Any amount, no matter how small, will help ease this burden and allow us to honor her life with the respect and love she earned through the countless lives she touched. Any funds raised beyond the cost of her arrangements will be donated to The Citrus Abuse Shelter Association (CASA), Citrus County, Florida.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Anissa and those who loved her in your thoughts and prayers.





With gratitude,

Anissa’s cousins





News Report:

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1E8Vx9RC3K/?mibextid=wwXIfr





Anissa’s Obituary:

https://icsfuneralservices.com/obituary-list/anissa-marie-sellsosborne/