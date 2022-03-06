Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our Home





I'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.





I have been approved for an apartment, but I need to come up with $4,000 by the 1st. I was denied assistance through RAFT, and without this money, I will lose the apartment, lose my Section 8 voucher, and my family and I will be left homeless.





We don't even have a vehicle to sleep in if that happens.





Asking for help is one of the hardest things I've ever had to do. I've always tried to be the person who helps others whenever I could, whether it was with my time, support, or the little I had to give. Today, I'm the one who needs that kindness in return.





Every donation, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to keeping a roof over our heads. And if you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser could make all the difference by helping it reach someone who can.





From the bottom of my heart, thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your compassion, prayers, donations, and shares mean more than words can express. We're holding onto hope that, with the help of our community, we'll be able to move into our home and avoid becoming homeless.





Thank you for believing in us.