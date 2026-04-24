HELP US KEEP WELLNESS FREE FOR EVERYONE

My name is Erick. I am a Tanzanian citizen living in America — a community builder, performing and teaching artist, and the founder of Health N Happy Life, (www.healthnhappylife.com) a free online wellness platform built for everyday people who cannot afford premium health and mental wellness apps.
I bring 27 years of performing and teaching arts experience — five years as a professional teaching and performing artist in Tanzania after graduation, and 22 years in the United States. I trained at the College of Performing Arts in Bagamoyo, Tanzania, a three-year professional program internationally equivalent to an Associate Degree in Performing Arts.
My first major teaching and performing arts project in the US was with the African Poetry Theater, a nonprofit organization based in New York City. I worked with young people from 5th grade through college age — in-school and after-school — using music, African drums and rhythms, poetry, and theater as tools to keep youth engaged, build confidence, and reduce the free time that street life and gang activity try to fill. I know firsthand the power of music, rhythm, and storytelling to heal the soul and lift the spirit. That is not a metaphor. It is the foundation of everything we are building.
"When the pandemic shut down group projects and performing arts gatherings in 2020, I refused to let the stillness go to waste. I enrolled in a cybersecurity course through Coursera and earned my certification — my first formal step into the world of technology. That curiosity never stopped. I continued learning privately, teaching myself software development one project at a time, until building apps became as natural as writing a song. The platforms you see today — every app, every tool, every line of code — was built entirely through that self-taught journey. Not a shortcut. But a discipline."
We believe wellness should not have a price tag.
WHAT WE HAVE BUILT
Health N Happy Life is already live. We have three functioning tools available completely free of charge:
Beyond the three apps, the Health N Happy Life website is an expanding wellness ecosystem. Sections covering Health & Wellness, Brain Games, Music & Sound, Arts & Culture, Lifestyle, Wealth & Finance, Travel & Adventure, and more are already templated and live — with content and interactive tools being added as the platform grows. Visitors will always find something positive and uplifting to engage with, helping them stay connected to wellness and away from the daily stressors that pull people down.
No subscriptions. No paywalls. No ads. Just tools and a community that work for people who need them.
Our community includes people managing stress, anxiety, and everyday life challenges who cannot afford wellness apps that typically cost anywhere from $15 to $99 or more per month — pricing that puts real mental and physical health support out of reach for millions of everyday people. We built this for them. We want to keep it free forever.
THE CHALLENGE
Free platforms are not free to run.
Hosting, development, maintenance, outreach, and content creation all have real costs. Right now those costs fall entirely on me personally — squeezed between service industry work just to survive. I build between shifts. Every dollar I earn goes to basic living expenses, leaving almost nothing for development time or equipment.
Without support, the platform risks going dark before it reaches the people who need it most. That would be a real loss — not just for a project, but for every person who cannot afford the wellness resources sitting behind paywalls elsewhere. Not when the tools are already built and working. Not when the community needs them.
WHAT MAKES THIS DIFFERENT
Most wellness platforms rely on royalty-free background music pulled from the internet — which exposes users to third-party risks, intrusive ads, and unpredictable content. We are building something completely original.
Our platform is designed to operate both offline and online. We actively recommend that users run their wellness tools offline to protect their personal data. Data privacy is not a feature — it is our core commitment. When you track your mood, your sleep, your mental health, that information belongs to you and no one else.
As a performing and teaching artist with 27 years of experience, I will compose 100 original therapeutic healing music tracks — combining African rhythmic traditions with modern scientific healing frequencies including 432Hz, 528Hz, and binaural beats — specifically designed to reduce stress, relieve anxiety, enhance mood, support sleep, and regulate blood pressure.
These tracks will be owned entirely by Health N Happy Life, copyrighted, and available free to every user on the platform. No licensing fees. No third-party dependencies. No internet required to play them. Original healing art created specifically for this community.
We are also developing brain stimulation cognitive games — research-backed interactive tools designed to strengthen focus, memory, and mental clarity — all integrated into the platform at no cost.
This is not an app. It is a complete free wellness ecosystem built by an artist who understands healing from the inside out.
WHAT THIS FUNDING WILL DO
BUDGET BREAKDOWN — $25,000
|Budget Item
|Amount
|Platform Development — Complete 2 additional wellness tools (offline mental wellness tracker + expanded daily tracker)
|$3,500
|Original Healing Music Composition — 100 therapeutic tracks at scientifically verified frequencies (432Hz, 528Hz, binaural beats), offline-playable. DAW software already owned.
|$2,500
|Audio Equipment Upgrades — Professional frequency analyzers and specialized audio production tools for therapeutic music creation
|$3,500
|Copyright Registration — Full music portfolio registered and legally protected under original ownership
|$500
|Brain Stimulation Games — Research-backed cognitive tools for focus, memory, and mental clarity integrated into platform
|$2,000
|Hosting & Infrastructure — 24 months of reliable platform hosting, domain renewals, Firebase costs, and technical maintenance
|$2,500
|Community Outreach — Partnerships with 5+ organizations (schools, churches, community groups), social media campaigns, and wellness advocate network
|$2,500
|Free Content Library — Wellness guides, mental health resources, and educational content created by real wellness practitioners
|$1,500
|Developer Time — Dedicated development hours to complete platform without interruption from daily survival work
|$5,500
|Contingency & Tools — Unexpected technical costs, accessibility improvements, platform scaling as community grows
|$1,000
|TOTAL CAMPAIGN GOAL
|$25,000
4-MONTH LAUNCH TIMELINE
Month 1 — Acquire frequency analyzers and audio production tools. Begin composing original healing music tracks. Complete the Offline Daily Mental Wellness Premium Tracker.
Month 2 — Continue music composition (target: 50 tracks complete). Expand and refine the 360° Daily Wellness Tracker. Begin populating the free content library with wellness guides and mental health resources.
Month 3 — Complete all 100 healing music tracks. Submit full music portfolio for copyright registration. Launch brain stimulation cognitive games. Deepen community outreach — onboard 5+ organizational partners.
Month 4 — Full platform integration complete. All music live and playable offline. Content library fully active. Platform stable, growing, and permanently free for all users.
OUR PROMISE
Every tool on Health N Happy Life will remain completely free forever. No ads. No subscriptions. No data selling. No paywalls. This funding keeps that promise alive and makes it stronger.
We already have three working apps live at healthnhappylife.com — proof that we build what we say we will build. We are not asking you to believe in a dream. We are asking you to help us finish something already moving.
If you believe wellness belongs to everyone, please consider giving, sharing, or simply spreading the word. Every dollar and every share matters.
Thank you for your generosity and your heart.
— Erick | Health N Happy Life
healthnhappylife.com
Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.
Fundraiser created byErick Fungo
Fundraiser funds will be received by Erick Fungo
Fundraiser created byErick Fungo
Fundraiser funds will be received by Erick Fungo
My name is Erick. I am a Tanzanian citizen living in America — a community builder, performing and teaching artist, and the founder of Health N Happy Life, (www.healthnhappylife.com) a free online wellness platform built for everyday people who cannot afford premium health and mental wellness apps.
I bring 27 years of performing and teaching arts experience — five years as a professional teaching and performing artist in Tanzania after graduation, and 22 years in the United States. I trained at the College of Performing Arts in Bagamoyo, Tanzania, a three-year professional program internationally equivalent to an Associate Degree in Performing Arts.
My first major teaching and performing arts project in the US was with the African Poetry Theater, a nonprofit organization based in New York City. I worked with young people from 5th grade through college age — in-school and after-school — using music, African drums and rhythms, poetry, and theater as tools to keep youth engaged, build confidence, and reduce the free time that street life and gang activity try to fill. I know firsthand the power of music, rhythm, and storytelling to heal the soul and lift the spirit. That is not a metaphor. It is the foundation of everything we are building.
"When the pandemic shut down group projects and performing arts gatherings in 2020, I refused to let the stillness go to waste. I enrolled in a cybersecurity course through Coursera and earned my certification — my first formal step into the world of technology. That curiosity never stopped. I continued learning privately, teaching myself software development one project at a time, until building apps became as natural as writing a song. The platforms you see today — every app, every tool, every line of code — was built entirely through that self-taught journey. Not a shortcut. But a discipline."
We believe wellness should not have a price tag.
WHAT WE HAVE BUILT
Health N Happy Life is already live. We have three functioning tools available completely free of charge:
Beyond the three apps, the Health N Happy Life website is an expanding wellness ecosystem. Sections covering Health & Wellness, Brain Games, Music & Sound, Arts & Culture, Lifestyle, Wealth & Finance, Travel & Adventure, and more are already templated and live — with content and interactive tools being added as the platform grows. Visitors will always find something positive and uplifting to engage with, helping them stay connected to wellness and away from the daily stressors that pull people down.
No subscriptions. No paywalls. No ads. Just tools and a community that work for people who need them.
Our community includes people managing stress, anxiety, and everyday life challenges who cannot afford wellness apps that typically cost anywhere from $15 to $99 or more per month — pricing that puts real mental and physical health support out of reach for millions of everyday people. We built this for them. We want to keep it free forever.
THE CHALLENGE
Free platforms are not free to run.
Hosting, development, maintenance, outreach, and content creation all have real costs. Right now those costs fall entirely on me personally — squeezed between service industry work just to survive. I build between shifts. Every dollar I earn goes to basic living expenses, leaving almost nothing for development time or equipment.
Without support, the platform risks going dark before it reaches the people who need it most. That would be a real loss — not just for a project, but for every person who cannot afford the wellness resources sitting behind paywalls elsewhere. Not when the tools are already built and working. Not when the community needs them.
WHAT MAKES THIS DIFFERENT
Most wellness platforms rely on royalty-free background music pulled from the internet — which exposes users to third-party risks, intrusive ads, and unpredictable content. We are building something completely original.
Our platform is designed to operate both offline and online. We actively recommend that users run their wellness tools offline to protect their personal data. Data privacy is not a feature — it is our core commitment. When you track your mood, your sleep, your mental health, that information belongs to you and no one else.
As a performing and teaching artist with 27 years of experience, I will compose 100 original therapeutic healing music tracks — combining African rhythmic traditions with modern scientific healing frequencies including 432Hz, 528Hz, and binaural beats — specifically designed to reduce stress, relieve anxiety, enhance mood, support sleep, and regulate blood pressure.
These tracks will be owned entirely by Health N Happy Life, copyrighted, and available free to every user on the platform. No licensing fees. No third-party dependencies. No internet required to play them. Original healing art created specifically for this community.
We are also developing brain stimulation cognitive games — research-backed interactive tools designed to strengthen focus, memory, and mental clarity — all integrated into the platform at no cost.
This is not an app. It is a complete free wellness ecosystem built by an artist who understands healing from the inside out.
WHAT THIS FUNDING WILL DO
BUDGET BREAKDOWN — $25,000
|Budget Item
|Amount
|Platform Development — Complete 2 additional wellness tools (offline mental wellness tracker + expanded daily tracker)
|$3,500
|Original Healing Music Composition — 100 therapeutic tracks at scientifically verified frequencies (432Hz, 528Hz, binaural beats), offline-playable. DAW software already owned.
|$2,500
|Audio Equipment Upgrades — Professional frequency analyzers and specialized audio production tools for therapeutic music creation
|$3,500
|Copyright Registration — Full music portfolio registered and legally protected under original ownership
|$500
|Brain Stimulation Games — Research-backed cognitive tools for focus, memory, and mental clarity integrated into platform
|$2,000
|Hosting & Infrastructure — 24 months of reliable platform hosting, domain renewals, Firebase costs, and technical maintenance
|$2,500
|Community Outreach — Partnerships with 5+ organizations (schools, churches, community groups), social media campaigns, and wellness advocate network
|$2,500
|Free Content Library — Wellness guides, mental health resources, and educational content created by real wellness practitioners
|$1,500
|Developer Time — Dedicated development hours to complete platform without interruption from daily survival work
|$5,500
|Contingency & Tools — Unexpected technical costs, accessibility improvements, platform scaling as community grows
|$1,000
|TOTAL CAMPAIGN GOAL
|$25,000
4-MONTH LAUNCH TIMELINE
Month 1 — Acquire frequency analyzers and audio production tools. Begin composing original healing music tracks. Complete the Offline Daily Mental Wellness Premium Tracker.
Month 2 — Continue music composition (target: 50 tracks complete). Expand and refine the 360° Daily Wellness Tracker. Begin populating the free content library with wellness guides and mental health resources.
Month 3 — Complete all 100 healing music tracks. Submit full music portfolio for copyright registration. Launch brain stimulation cognitive games. Deepen community outreach — onboard 5+ organizational partners.
Month 4 — Full platform integration complete. All music live and playable offline. Content library fully active. Platform stable, growing, and permanently free for all users.
OUR PROMISE
Every tool on Health N Happy Life will remain completely free forever. No ads. No subscriptions. No data selling. No paywalls. This funding keeps that promise alive and makes it stronger.
We already have three working apps live at healthnhappylife.com — proof that we build what we say we will build. We are not asking you to believe in a dream. We are asking you to help us finish something already moving.
If you believe wellness belongs to everyone, please consider giving, sharing, or simply spreading the word. Every dollar and every share matters.
Thank you for your generosity and your heart.
— Erick | Health N Happy Life
healthnhappylife.com
Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.
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