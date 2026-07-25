Help Us Keep Up With Talley's Medical Care

Talley was born 15 weeks premature, and while she has overcome incredible challenges, the reality is that her medical journey is far from over.





As a result of her premature birth, Talley lives with cerebral palsy and requires ongoing medical care from a team of specialists. Regular physical therapy and occupational therapy appointments are a constant part of life, helping her build strength, maintain mobility, and continue making progress. In addition to therapy, she sees specialists including neurology, orthopedics, and pulmonary medicine, with gastroenterology soon being added to her care team.





Like many families navigating special needs care, we've learned that these expenses don't arrive as a single crisis and then disappear. They come in waves of appointments, therapies, tests, equipment, co-pays, deductibles, and treatments that continue year after year.





We are incredibly grateful for the progress Talley has made and for the medical professionals who help make that progress possible. At the same time, the financial burden of ongoing care has created medical debt that we are working hard to manage.

This fundraiser is intended to help us pay down existing medical debt and continue providing Talley with the therapies, specialist care, and support she needs to thrive.





Whether you are able to donate, share this fundraiser, or simply keep our family in your thoughts, we are deeply grateful for your support.





On a slightly personal note, I would argue with anybody that I have the best kids on Earth. They make me laugh, challenge me, and frustrate me every day in countless ways. Talley is as much of a world changer as the other two, as she's the strongest and fiercest person I know. Being her Dad is a privilege.





Thank you for helping us continue giving Talley every opportunity to grow, learn, and live her best life.





— Mike, Stephanie, and Family