Help Us Keep the Lights On

My name is Kurt Newsome. In 2009, I suffered a severe back injury that left me unable to work, and since then, my family has faced many challenges. Recently, my wife's health has taken a turn for the worse, adding new worries and expenses to our lives.





With both of us struggling with medical issues, our savings have been depleted, and we are now facing urgent financial hardship. Right now, we need help to pay our electric bill so we can keep the lights on. The stress of not knowing how we'll cover this basic need has been overwhelming.





Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference for us and help restore some peace of mind. Thank you for considering our fundraiser, your kindness and generosity mean the world to us.