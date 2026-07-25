Help Us Keep the House

My long-distance fiancee and I are in deep financial trouble. Both of us have lost our jobs, our savings are nearly tapped out. Our recurring expenses are nearly $6000 each month and both of us are frantically trying to find new employment but having no luck. I pray constantly for God to guide us to the right jobs, to use the right words... all I can presume is that whatever God's got planned for us, it's not ready yet.





Neither of us are in a position to move to the other's location right now due to respective local family obligations. If one of us can't find something in the next 30 days, I'll have to sell my house and move back in with my parents until either we both find jobs, or one of us finds a job that lets them support both of us. My parents are retired, they certainly can't assist to the level we need... Anything at all helps right now.





Thank you in advance for anyone able to chip in even a few bucks!