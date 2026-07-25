Help Us Keep Saying "Yes"

"Bear one another's burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ." —

Galatians 6:2

Four years ago, God opened a door we never expected. Since then, Bearing Others Burdens has delivered more than 1,200 comfort bags to Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center and thousands more to hurting families across all 50 states.

These bags are placed into the hands of men and women facing cancer and families walking through some of life's hardest seasons. Each one is carefully packed with comfort items, journals, blankets, warm socks, encouragement, and prayer.

Recently, after delivering another group of bags, we received this message from the staff:

"Thank you sooooo much for these incredible gifts! I just delivered 10 to the unit and they jumped for joy!! 🎉👏🙌🙏 You are definitely a blessing!!"

Those words remind us why we do this.

Every day, new requests come in.

And each time they do, we want our answer to remain the same.

Yes.

Yes, we'll send a bag.

Yes, we'll encourage that family.

Yes, we'll help carry their burden.

But saying "yes" is only possible because of faithful supporters like you.

Our immediate goal is simple:

100 Bags

100 Lives Encouraged

One God Who Cares

A gift of $100 sponsors one complete comfort bag.

$100 sponsors one bag.

$500 sponsors five bags.

$1,000 sponsors ten bags.

Together, we can remind cancer patients and hurting families that they are not alone.

Thank you for helping us continue to say "Yes."

Because no one should walk through cancer—or grief—alone.

Bearing Others Burdens

Serving families in all 50 states.