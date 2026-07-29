Help Us Keep Our Home

I'm raising money to help cover rent. This year has been incredibly difficult, I was let go from 2 jobs, each just before reaching 90 days. My husband is ill and is currently going through the process of applying for social security and taking medical tests. With his income unavailable right now and my employment interrupted, we're in a tight spot. Your support would mean so much to us during this time. Thank you for standing with us. I'm asking please as a parent, any of you please put yourself in my position if you can help. I realize this is a lot to ask but I really need help. I cannot lose the roof over our head.